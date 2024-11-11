Aboitiz Football Cup: UP Cebu, Fatboyz FC open with lopsided wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Women’s Football Team and Fatboyz FC kicked off their campaigns in the 24th Aboitiz Football Cup with resounding victories over the weekend at the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) football field.

The Lady Fighting Maroons established themselves as early frontrunners in the women’s open division with a decisive 6-0 win over Arkiteks United FC.

The victory was highlighted with an impressive goal differential, putting them ahead of San Roque FC, who defeated Celaros FC, 5-0, in the weekend’s other women’s division match.

UP Cebu’s scoring spree began just two minutes into the game, as Pinky Soco found the net to put her team on the board.

Gabrielle Rivera extended the lead to 2-0 in the fifth minute. Juliana Marcojos and Krystel Longkit added to UP’s tally in the 34th and 38th minutes, making it a comfortable 4-0 by halftime.

Destiny Empaces and Kimberly Globa sealed the win with additional goals in the 49th and 54th minutes, respectively, closing out a clinical performance by the Lady Fighting Maroons.

In San Roque FC’s 5-0 triumph over Celaros FC, Selina Fernan struck early with a fifth-minute goal.

The team then surged in the second half, with Aubrey Velasquez (46’), Christine Mantos (52’), Leia Cepeda (54’), and Renee Songalia (58’) contributing goals to secure a convincing win.

Two more teams in the women’s open division—Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles and Saint Theresa’s College (STC)—have yet to begin their campaigns in the Aboitiz Cup Football tilt.

In the men’s 38-above category, Fatboyz FC cruised to a 5-0 victory over BRO National.

Hayato Ayabe led the scoring with a brace, finding the net in the 71st and 73rd minutes.

Earlier, Yasha Shyrany opened the scoreline in the 13th minute, while Jade Paghubasan and Arnel Catalan added goals in the 64th and 79th minutes, respectively, rounding off a solid all-around performance.

Don Bosco Alumni FC secured a 6-2 victory over Queen City United FC.

Mark Alexis Buglosa delivered a hat trick with goals in the 18th, 38th, and 57th minutes, while Crio Sarchez contributed a brace in the 37th and 65th minutes.

Ramil Lachica set the tone early, scoring in the sixth minute. Queen City United managed to avoid a shutout, as Mark Jil Fernandez (44’) and Marvin Baring (55’) each scored, though it wasn’t enough to overcome Don Bosco Alumni’s offensive surge.

Meanwhile, the University of San Carlos Alumni FC logged a win by default over Lapu-Lapu City FC.

