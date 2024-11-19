LIST: Fiesta Señor 2025 activities

By: Niña Mae Oliverio - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | November 19,2024 - 09:53 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Fiesta Señor this 2025 is just a couple of months away.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu has released the list of activities for the upcoming feast of the Holy Child that draws thousands of devotees annually.

Next year’s Fiesta Señor will officially kick off with the Opening Salvo on January 9, 2025. It will also mark the start of the nine-day Novena Masses.

The feast day will be on January 19, 2025.

Fiesta Señor is the fiesta celebraton in honor of the Snr. Sto. Niño de Cebu. Its secular counterpart is the Sinulog Festival.

Below is the complete list from the Augustinian friars

