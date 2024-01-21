Fiesta Señor 2024: Over a million join solemn procession

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over a million devotees filled the streets of Cebu City for the solemn procession of the Señor Sto. Niño on Saturday, January 20.

And despite the gathering of a large crowd, the procession remained very peaceful and orderly, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

The image of the Señor Sto. Niño left the Basilica at around 1 p.m. for the solemn procession. He was joined by the images of the Our Lady of Consolacion, and the Señor San Jose.

Many of the devotees brought out their umbrellas as they walked the six kilometer route of the procession to shield themselves from the heat of the sun.

According the Forcasting Division of Pag-asa Mactan, temperature in Cebu City reached 34-degrees celsius on Saturday afternoon which fell under ‘extreme caution’ category.

Devotees also carried with them the images of the Holy Child that they brought along. Many waved their hands as the Gozos was sang.

Rafter said the crowd joining the solemn procession was between 1.1 to 1.2 million.

However, she said that this year’s crowd was smaller compared to the about three million devotees that joined its resumption last year following a two year hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rafter said that changes in the procession route may have something to do with the reduction of the crowd.

She said that since this year’s procession passed residential areas, many opted to no longer join the solemn procession and instead wait for the Sagrada Familia to pass their respective areas.

This year’s solemn procession route is as follows: Basilica – Left turn to D. Jakosalem St. – Right turn to Magallanes St. – A. Borromeo St. – Right turn to Leon Kilat St. – Left turn to N. Bacalso Avenue – Right turn to V. Rama Avenue – Right turn to B. Rodriguez St. – Right turn to Osmeña Blvd. – back to the Basilica.

Meanwhile, Councilor Phillip Zafra, the chairman of the Committee on Peace and Order of the Cebu City Council, said that this year’s foot procession ended earlier that last year or shortly after 4 p.m.

In the previous years, the images would normally return to the Basilica after 6 p.m.

Zafra said this was because the route of the procession had wider roads.

He also credited good planning for the success of this year’s procession.

