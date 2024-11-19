Dip, dine, and dance at Resorts Delle in Liloan Cebu

Resorts Delle officially opened its doors to the public on November 15, 2024, offering a unique blend of comfort, dining, and entertainment.

Strategically located beside the bridge of Catarman, Liloan, Resorts Delle really provides a welcoming retreat to both locals and tourists in the area.

All-in-one service

More than a place to stay, Resorts Delle offers extensive services such as catering services, a clubhouse, a provision for exclusive stay, and archery classes (coming soon). In addition, Café Delle, Resorts Delle’s in house cafe, also transforms into D’hype Club, a night bar with sets from professional DJs every Friday and Saturday. Whether you plan for an exclusive event or simply seeking for a weekend stay, Resorts Delle promises the best stay with the least hassle.

Accommodations for every traveler

The resort offers a variety of accommodation options. Guests can choose to stay overnight at their air-conditioned teepee tents that can accommodate up to 2 pax for only 1,300 pesos including breakfast or an air-conditioned family room that can accommodate 7-10 people for larger groups. For those seeking for a shorter stay, Resorts Delle offers day use for only 100 pesos for adults and 50 pesos for children.

From a café to a resort

Resorts Delle started with Café Delle and DCC Café, both of which expanded across Cebu. Currently, DCC has four branches all over Cebu while Cafe Delle has five.

“People come into our cafe and roam around, asking about the unused pool beside our cafe. We saw this as an opportunity to transform the location into a resort and now it is finally realized.” cites Crisante Benjamin Dellera, owner of Resorts Delle, DCC cafe, and Cafe Delle.

Dellera expressed his excitement as they embarked on this new journey. What started from a small Cafe in Liloan renting in a prime location has now grown into a fully operational resort with a variety of amenities, including a swimming pool, pool table, and arcade machines.

Expanded amenities

Many are in store for the resort— from improved amenities to an additional food bar. Resorts Delle is planning to continuously improve its facilities and services through constant innovation. The management plans to have pizza place by the pool, elevating the overall experience of its guests.

The resort is open to the customers of Cafe Delle and also accommodates exclusive venue bookings with rates starting at PHP 10,000 on weekdays, PHP 12,500 on Saturdays, and PHP 15,000 on Sundays.

For more information, inquiries, and reservations, please visit their social media page @Resorts Delle.