Cesafi: Magis Eagles soar past DBTC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles clinched a critical twice-to-beat advantage in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament after a commanding 92-58 victory over the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves on Tuesday, November 19, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the win, the Magis Eagles improved to 9-1 in the standings, locking in the second seed for the upcoming Final Four.

They join the top-seeded University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars at the head of the bracket.

Regardless of the outcome of their final elimination round game against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers on November 23, the Magis Eagles are assured of their position due to their superior standing over the University of Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers as virtue to Cesafi’s winner-over-the-other rule.

Meanwhile, the Greywolves concluded their season with a 1-10 record, but the future remains promising as they embark on a five-year sports development program aimed at building a competitive team for years to come.

Jelo Mar Rota was the standout performer for the Magis Eagles, posting a dominant 28 points, 16 rebounds, and two steals on an efficient 10-of-16 shooting (63%).

Arturo Manuel Teruel contributed 16 points, while Lars Fjellvang recorded a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, and one block.

For the Greywolves, James Kennedy Plano led the way with 17 points, while Jasheed Ybarra added 11 in the losing effort.

Despite a slow start that saw DBTC briefly take an early lead, the Magis Eagles quickly shifted the momentum and dominated the contest, eventually leading by as much as 34 points.

Their size and athleticism were on full display, particularly in the paint, where they outscored the Greywolves 46-26.

SHS-AdC also controlled the second-chance points battle, 26-6, highlighting their dominance on both ends of the floor.

