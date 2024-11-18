USC, DBTC secure wins in CESAFI football marquee matches

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves prevailed in their respective marquee matches during the second round of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 football tournament on Sunday, November 17, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The USC Warriors, reigning six-time champions in the men’s division, showcased their resilience in a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph against rivals University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the DBTC Greywolves, defending champions in the high school division, edged Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, also by 2-1.

The Warriors extended their unbeaten run with a fourth consecutive victory, solidifying their dominance at the top of the standings with 12 points and a commanding goal differential.

After conceding an early 13th-minute goal to USJ-R’s MC Maiko Silva, the Warriors regrouped at halftime and returned to the field with renewed intensity.

John Cyril Sinoy delivered the equalizer in the 46th minute, while Christian Vierh Agot sealed the win in the 59th minute, ensuring USC maintained their impeccable record.

SECONDARY DIVISION

In the secondary division, the DBTC Greywolves reinforced their position as title favorites with a hard-fought victory over the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles.

John Lexter Conde broke the silence in the 40th minute, followed by Allister Louis Manlosa’s decisive goal in the 79th minute, establishing a commanding lead.

The Magis Eagles, however, refused to go quietly. Adam Clinton Lee struck in the 80th minute, igniting a spirited late-game effort, but the Greywolves held firm to preserve their unbeaten record.

DBTC now leads the standings with three wins and a draw, accumulating 10 points.

USJ-R’s high school team kept their campaign alive with a gritty 1-0 victory over USC’s secondary squad. Cyrus Primar Ventura’s lone goal in the 18th minute proved decisive, lifting USJ-R to second place in the rankings with six points and a 2-2 (win-loss) record.

COMEBACK VICTORY

In another matchup, the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons continued their surprise run in the tournament with a 2-1 comeback victory against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers.

USPF’s Roberto Luis Aguilar struck early in the 4th minute to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

However, Carl Marx Carin equalized for UP Cebu in the 40th minute, setting the stage for Jaybe Abasolo’s brilliant 45th-minute strike to secure the Fighting Maroons’ third win of the season.

UP Cebu now trails USC in the standings with nine points from three wins and one loss, while the Panthers drop to third place with a 1-3 record.

