Security guards can wear hats, not entire Santa costume – PNP

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday reminded security agencies and establishments to do away with the practice of making security guards wear Christmas costumes that may deviate from their prescribed uniform.

“May prescribed uniform naman tayo para sa lahat ng security guards natin. Alam nila yan, kaya kapag may deviation sa ating prescribed uniform kailangan mag-request sila dito for approval (We have a prescribed uniform for all our security guards. They know that, so when they want to deviate from our prescribed uniform, they have to request for approval),” PNP Civil Security Group (CSG) chief Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco said on the sidelines of the 44th CSG anniversary at Camp Crame.

“Ngayon kung siguro yung minimal naman kagaya ng sombrero lang ng Santa Claus siguro pagbibigyan natin yun, pero kapag buong uniform na ang kanila ide-deviate ay bawal yun (Now, if it’s minimal, like just a Santa Claus cap, maybe we’ll allow it. However, when they completely deviate from the prescribed uniform, that is not allowed).”

He said this directive aims to deter criminals from disguising themselves using Christmas costumes to commit crimes.

READ MORE

Mandaue officials support Palace’s calls to ditch lavish Christmas parties

Palace to gov’t agencies: Nix grand Christmas parties

‘Amihan’ season begins, says Pagasa

“Marami kasi tayong mga experience na ito ay nagagamit ng mga kriminal or masasamang loob. Kaya yun yung mga bagay na iniiwasan natin at iiwasan natin sa pagkakataon na ito (We have many experiences showing that these costumes are used by criminals. These are the things that we are trying to avoid),” Francisco said.

Under Section 14 of Republic Act 5487 or the Private Security Agency Law, the “Chief of the Philippine Constabulary (now the PNP), through his duly authorized representative, shall prescribe the uniform or ornaments, equipment, and paraphernalia to be worn by the security guards and watchmen throughout the Philippines.”

Francisco warned that violators will face sanctions, including the possible cancellation of permits to operate in case of repeated violations.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP