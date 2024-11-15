Boxing: Saludar, Flores clear weigh-in for WBA title bout in Dubai 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Froilan “Sniper” Saludar and undefeated Venezuelan Williams Flores both successfully passed the official weigh-in for their World Boxing Association (WBA) regional title bout in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 15 (November 16 Manila Time).

Saludar registered at 116.8 pounds, while Flores came in at 117.8 pounds as they faced off for the second time in the pre-fight activities.

The two fighters are vying for the WBA International Bantamweight title for 12 rounds.

This fight marks Saludar’s debut on Dubai’s budding boxing scene and adds another significant chapter to his 16-year professional career.

At 35, the Filipino veteran brings experience to the ring, standing as acid test for the 25-year-old Flores, who has made a name as a knockout artist and enters this bout with an unblemished record of 18 wins, 13 of which have come by way of knockout.

More than just another bout

For Saludar, this match is more than just another bout—it’s an opportunity for redemption. He aims to regain his status as a world title contender following a tough eighth-round knockout loss to Japan’s Keita Kurihara in January in Cebu, where they fought for the IBF and OPBF bantamweight titles.

Despite his recent setback, Saludar holds a clear edge in experience, carrying a 35-8-1 record with 25 knockouts.

His international fighting credentials are extensive, having fought in Japan, Mexico, Australia, and China.

Flores, meanwhile, will be stepping outside of his home country of Venezuela for the first time in his professional career, making this encounter not only a test of skill but also an adjustment to the international stage.

