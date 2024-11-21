Filipinos lead in generative AI adoption at work, report shows

Nearly half (46%) of surveyed Filipinos use generative AI at work monthly, slightly above the global average, according to a Wednesday report by Jobstreet.

The data comes from the Decoding Global Talent Report 2024 by SEEK, which surveyed 150,000 people worldwide, including over 6,400 Filipinos.

“Through proper reskilling and upskilling with proper training, AI can serve as a reliable tool in bettering the way companies and organizations process their output, as well as improving efficiency among talent,” said Jobstreet Philippines managing director Dannah Majarocon.

The poll, conducted in the fourth quarter, covered employees from various industry backgrounds, educational attainment and age groups.

Jobstreet said that the global average was 39 percent, adding that Filipino employees aged 18 to 24 years old were twice as likely to use generative AI compared with other age groups.

Of the total AI users, 50 percent said they employed generative AI for writing tasks, while 58 percent cited skill development and learning as the main use of this emerging technology.

Among industries, those who work in digitalization and data sciences used it most frequently, at 71 percent, followed by those in information technology at 65 percent.

The report also found that 82 percent of Filipinos believe that AI would change some aspects of their work, with 35 percent anticipating a major impact that could eliminate or significantly transform their career.

Filipino talents in craft or physical work roles are the most concerned with the impact of AI, with 56 percent expecting significant changes to their roles, according to Jobstreet.

Those working in technical or engineering fields are the least concerned, with 28 percent to 30 percent of the respondents believing that their jobs will remain unaffected.

Despite the concerns, Jobstreet said that over 70 percent of talents are willing to reskill to stay relevant in the age of AI, with 24 percent considering reskilling only when absolutely necessary. This is in contrast with global trends, where employees are less inclined to reskill when facing significant job challenges. INQ

