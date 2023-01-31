Song Joong-ki confirms marriage to Katy Louise Saunders, expecting their first child

Korean actor Song Joong-ki has confirmed that he tied the knot with his British partner, Katy Louise Saunders, and that they’re expecting their first child.

Joong-ki made the announcement through a letter uploaded on his fancafe via Korean media outlet Sports Chosun, saying that he got married to Saunders on Monday, Jan. 30.

“I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other,” Joong-ki said via a translation from Korean entertainment platform Soompi. “She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her.”

The actor also announced that he and Saunders are expecting their first child together.

“We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us. And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple,” he said.

The “Reborn Rich” star also thanked his fans for their support, promising that he’ll work harder to become a better actor.

“Especially following the wishes and support of Ki Aile [or Song Joong Ki’s fan club] who provide the greatest strength to me throughout my acting career, I will work to fly higher as an actor and individual with the wings of greater responsibility and passion. I hope everyone will be happy and healthy until the day I can greet you in person,” he said.

The actor confirmed that he’s in a relationship with Saunders through his agency HighZium Studio in December 2022.

Saunders, who is best known for her appearances in the Disney film “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” and 2006 film “Los Borgias”, is reportedly a retired British actress who’s based in Italy. Eagle-eyed netizens speculated that she is Joong-ki’s partner after he mentioned her on his Daesang or grand prize acceptance speech at the APAN Star Awards in September 2022.

Joong-ki was previously married to his “Descendants of the Sun” leading lady Song Hye-kyo in October 2017. The ex-couple announced their divorce in June 2019, which was finalized less than a month later.

The Korean actor is best known for his roles in the popular K-dramas “Vincenzo”, “Sungkyunkwan Scandal”, “Reborn Rich”, “Descendants of the Sun”, “The Innocent Man”, and “Arthdal Chronicles”, as well as the films “Werewolf Boy” and “Space Sweepers”.

