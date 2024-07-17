Cebu City to firmly implement environmental ordinances, penalties

CEBU City, Philippines — Cebu City is taking firm steps to enforce its environmental ordinances, aiming to clarify rules and reduce complaints from violators.

In a recent program on Sugboanon Channel, CCENRO’s Legal Officer, Lawyer Klive Eric Ravanes, and IEC Coordinator Carlos Seven Jr. revisited several key ordinances.

They began with CO 1361, known as the Anti-Littering Ordinance, which saw 1,706 violations in the first half of 2024.

The ordinance imposes fines starting at P1,000 for the first offense, escalating to P5,000 for subsequent violations, with potential compromises available.

CO 2241, the Comprehensive Anti-Smoking Ordinance, recorded 1,755 violations in the same period, with fines starting at P3,000. Smoking is strictly prohibited in public places like schools, parks, and hospitals, and businesses must display “No Smoking” signs.

Additionally, CO 2343 prohibits the use of plastic bags in businesses on specific days, resulting in 317 violations, each carrying a fine of P5,000.

The enforcement is handled by Cebu Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (CESET), issuing citation tickets to violators.

If contested, CCENRO investigates before imposing penalties. Violators must settle fines within seven days or face court proceedings. Alternatively, they can perform community service at CCENRO’s nursery in Kalunasan.

Ravanes addressed concerns about outdated citation tickets, noting ongoing efforts to update them for clarity and compliance. He emphasized the importance of strict enforcement to ensure public adherence to these ordinances, highlighting a decrease in violations compared to previous years.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Ravanes acknowledged complaints from violators due to outdated ticket formats and lack of awareness about current ordinances. Efforts are underway to update these tickets and educate the public on the latest regulations.

Overall, CCENRO’s efforts aim to enforce environmental regulations effectively, ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable Cebu City.

