Is Harry Roque still in PH? VP Sara’s viral video sparks speculation

MANILA, Philippines — Is former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque still in the Philippines?

Many netizens were confused after watching Vice President Sara Duterte’s online press conference early Saturday morning, where she discussed the detention of Zuleika Lopez, the chief of staff for the Office of the Vice President (OVP), in the House of Representatives.

During the media briefing, Duterte mentioned Roque, whom the Philippine National Police has been tracking down since the House quad panel issued an arrest order against him last September 12.

“Look at Sec. Harry Roque, ayaw umalis non sa bansa kasi yung mga anak niya maiiwanan. Pero look at him, umalis na lang,” Duterte said.

There was a long pause from her before she added: “But no, hindi, bastos sila, bastos din kami.”

(Look at Sec. Harry Roque, he doesn’t want to leave the country because his children will be left. But look at him, he left…But no, if they are rude then we are also rude.)

Nadulas ba si inday saying lumabas na ng bansa si harry roque? Haba ng pause after 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZX0SHQKBBs

— SpanishPinay (@Spanish_Pinay) November 23, 2024

‘UMALIS NA LANG’: DID SARA SLIP UP ON ROQUE’S FLIGHT FROM ACCOUNTABILITY?

Vice President Sara Duterte appeared to make an offhand remark about former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, now considered a fugitive, during a press briefing early Saturday morning, November 23.… pic.twitter.com/viY6NPTy0r

— iMPACT Leadership (@iMPACTPH2019) November 24, 2024

INQUIRER.net sought the sides of Duterte, the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and Roque for clarification regarding the Vice President’s statement, but they have yet to reply as of posting time.

Last month, the BI revealed that Roque’s wife, Mylah, already left the country.

According to Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Ace Barbers, Mylah is in Singapore for a checkup.

In the same month, the House of Representatives quad committee held Roque’s wife in contempt and ordered her arrest after she failed to respond to a subpoena from the panel.

Mylah was invited to the quad committee’s hearing after her name popped up in some companies owned by her husband. Those firms were believed to be linked to the Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) hub Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

The Pogo hub was raided due to human trafficking allegations.

Harry was also linked to Lucky South 99 after authorities found bank documents and other papers bearing his signature during the raid.

He also admitted later that he accompanied Katherine Cassandra Li Ong, an incorporator of Whirlwind Corporation that leased land to the raided Pogo hub in Porac, to settle fees with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

Roque was also invited to the quad panel’s probe, but he was cited for contempt twice after he skipped the hearing last September 12 and refused to comply with a subpoena on key documents, like his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, and other tax declarations.

The quad panel released an arrest order against him, and the PNP has been tracking him down since.

He is also facing a qualified human trafficking complaint before the Department of Justice.

