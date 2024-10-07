BYD CEBU launches its newest entry to its line-up of powerful new energy vehicles – the BYD Seagull.

As it continues to be a game changer in the automotive industry, BYD Cebu introduces its newest addition to its line- up of powerful new energy vehicles, a member of the Ocean Series – the BYD Seagull, under Global Star Motors Corporation, the leader of new energy vehicles in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The public has the chance to be among one of the first to view this mini hatchback during a display running from October 4-10, 2024 at the SM Seaside City Cebu. It is currently being offered at an introductory price of Php 918,000 (limited time offer).

Like all other units available in BYD Cebu, the Seagull is also available for test drive in their showroom located along 21 A.S. Fortuna, Banilad, Mandaue City. Interested users may also contact Ruth (+639173145479) to book a schedule. For anyone interested to buy, they can also reserve their own unit by contacting the same number.

About the BYD Seagull

Introducing your first drive that will surely electrify your journeys – the BYD Seagull. This mini hatchback was engineered to elevate every drive, combining the excitement of all-electric power with the practicality of a compact, city-friendly design. Equipped with an advanced suite of features, this stylish EV is built to stand out in its class and redefine how you experience driving. You’ll definitely feel the thrill of becoming a driver with a vehicle as powerful as this.

Similar to our other units, the BYD Seagull is also equipped with our blade battery and e-Platform 3.0 that promises safe and efficient journeys. Powered by the ultra-safe and efficient BYD Blade Battery, the BYD Seagull ensures lower energy consumption and up to 70% savings on maintenance compared to traditional gas vehicles. Built on the advanced e-Platform 3.0, this EV offers unbeatable efficiency, with the convenience of only needing one annual maintenance visit. Plus, with both AC and DC fast charging, keeping your first EV ready for the road has never been easier.

Don’t let its size fool you! With a range of 300 km per charge and 135 Nm of torque, this EV will take you places! Not only that, its Adaptive Cruise Control simplifies every drive, and the silent, smooth performance of this EV makes your first step into electric driving a pleasure. It’s also equipped with various safety and entertainment features that will give you both comfort and safety in every drive. From its first-in-class 4-airbag system, to its surprisingly spacious cabin which offers plenty of comfort, a 10.1” rotating touch screen, a wireless charger, and the BYD App. The BYD Seagull is definitely a catch!

The Seagull will enter the market in three different colors – Sprout Green, Delan Black, and Apricity White.

About BYD

For the last three decades, BYD (or Build Your Dreams) has been dedicated to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. The company was founded in 1995 as a battery manufacturer serving the global market, and over time has expanded into several industries including automobiles in 2003. Over the years, continuous investments in research and innovation have allowed BYD to reach significant milestones – from the development of the world’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle in 2008, the launch of ultra-safe BYD Blade Battery in 2020, and a landmark decision to cease all manufacturing of traditional internal-combustion engine vehicles in 2022 to focus purely on new energy vehicles.

Today, BYD is the world leader in new energy vehicles with a presence in over 70 countries.