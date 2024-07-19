P157-million Super Lotto jackpot won by Davao del Sur bettor

MANILA, Philippines — Another lone lotto bettor became an instant multi-millionaire when the lucky winner hit Thursday night’s Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot of P157 million.

This lone bettor from Davao del Sur correctly guessed the winning combination of 41-33-31-24-37-49, which carried a total prize of P157,395,155.60.

That is according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in an advisory on Friday, July 19.

READ MORE:

PCSO lotto draw: 2 lucky bettors are new millionaires

Super Lotto 6/49 prize of P89.5 million won by 2 bettors – PCSO

Lone bettor wins Super Lotto P51.9M prize

The ticket was purchased at Suyo, Thelma T. Rizal Avenue, Digos City, Davao del Sur.

As specified in Republic Act 1169, or the law on PCSO lotteries, winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize,

All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office at Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. Lotto winnings of more than P10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law.

READ MORE: Lone bettor wins 6/58 lotto jackpot worth P103.4M

Meanwhile, 20 others won P50,000 each for guessing five of the six winning digits; 1,110 will get P1,200 each for four correct digits; and 22,274 will settle for P50 each for three correct digits.

The Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles urged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenue for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP