PCSO lotto draw: 2 lucky bettors are new millionaires

By: Luisa Cabato - Reporter / @luisacabatoINQ - Inquirer.net | July 12,2024 - 10:56 AM

Two lucky bettors of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) became new millionaires after they guessed the right combination for the lotto draws on Thursday evening.

A lucky bettor hit the P27,450,306 jackpot prize for Lotto 6/42. This is based on the agency’s draw at 9 p.m. on July 11.

READ MORE:

Super Lotto 6/49 prize of P89.5 million won by 2 bettors – PCSO

Lone bettor wins Super Lotto P51.9M prize

Lone bettor wins 6/58 lotto jackpot worth P103.4M

The winning combination was 41-36-08-07-11-23.

READ MORE: Lotto bettor nga 20 ka higayon nakadaug sa usa ka buwan gi-buking ni Tulfo

Meanwhile, another player won P3,340,303 in PCSO’s 6D Lotto with the lucky numbers 7-1-7-2-2-7.

Super Lotto 6/49, on the other hand, did not yield a jackpot winner.

Its winning numbers were 28-03-19-41-02-13 for a pot worth P131,924,972.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP