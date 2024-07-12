cdn mobile

PCSO lotto draw: 2 lucky bettors are new millionaires

By: Luisa Cabato - Reporter / @luisacabatoINQ - Inquirer.net | July 12,2024 - 10:56 AM

The winning numbers and list of winners for the 9 p.m. draw of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Photo courtesy of PCSO)

Two lucky bettors of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) became new millionaires after they guessed the right combination for the lotto draws on Thursday evening.

A lucky bettor hit the P27,450,306 jackpot prize for Lotto 6/42. This is based on the agency’s draw at 9 p.m. on July 11.

The winning combination was 41-36-08-07-11-23.

Meanwhile, another player won P3,340,303 in PCSO’s 6D Lotto with the lucky numbers 7-1-7-2-2-7.

Super Lotto 6/49, on the other hand, did not yield a jackpot winner.

Its winning numbers were 28-03-19-41-02-13 for a pot worth P131,924,972.

TAGS: new millionaires, PCSO lotto draw
