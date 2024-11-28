Manila archbishop asks faithful to pray for PH leaders

MANILA – The Archdiocese of Manila on Wednesday called on the faithful to pray for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte for peace to reign between them.

“I humbly exhort you all to pray for them that they may receive the grace to exercise statesmanship in most trying times, so that sobriety may prevail in our land, and that political issues and personal interests may not divide the nation,” Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula said in a statement.

“It is our prayer that they may have the humility to listen to each other with respect and act together for the sake of the country,” the cardinal added.

He also urged government and sectoral leaders to help ease the situation instead of aggravating tensions.

“I ask all the leaders of goodwill from different sectors of our society to do what they can to prevent the escalation of political and personal conflicts,” Advincula said.

He noted that further escalation of this conflict will only bring harm and further neglect those who need help.

“The brewing political storm that our political leaders are facing has drained their energy to serve those in most need and the neglected,” the head of the Manila archdiocese added.

