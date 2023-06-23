Taxi commuters told: Don’t pay P5 fare hike if there’s no fare matrix guide posted inside cab

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB 7) reminds taxi commuters not to pay the additional P5 flag-down rate for ordinary taxis if they do not see a fare matrix guide posted in conspicuous places in the unit.

LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto, Jr. said that securing a fare matrix guide from the agency was a prerequisite before drivers could implement the fare increase of P5 for taxis.

Prerequisite for P5 taxi fare hike

“Kay kinahanglan man ibutang nila sa dashboard og additional P5. Dayon di pod na sila makabutang og additional P5 kung wala silay fare matrix guide nga gi-attach,” he told CDN Digital.

(This is because they will put a sign at the dashboard of the additional P5. Then they also could not put that sign of additional P5 if they would not have the fare matrix guide attached it.)

Last year, the LTFRB approved the P5 increase, which resolved the petitions filed by some transport groups who sought fare adjustments because of soaring fuel prices.

The LTFRB approved P5 flag down rate, or a minimum fare rate of P45 for taxi and sedan-type transport network service or TNVS, in September 2022.

Recalibrate taxi meters

Meanwhile, in Cebu City, the city council, through a resolution dated June 8, 2023, urged the LTFRB 7 to re-calibrate the taxi meter to reflect the additional P5 increase on the flag-down rate to reflect the additional P5 from the passenger’s total fare.

When sought for comment, Montealto said that recalibrating would no longer be necessary.

This is because, based on the LTFRB memorandum, instead of calibrating the meter, the LTFRB agreed to issue a new taxi fare guide to the taxi operators/drivers and directed them to post it in conspicuous areas inside their taxi units.

These fare guides can be secured from LTFRB at P50.

Fare matrix

“Ang memorandum circular (naa) diha. Di na kinahanglan og irecalibrate kay additional P5 man sa imong total. Di mahimo nga i recalibrate kay P5 sa total na man sa bayaran. Pananglitan imong total is P100 so P105 na,” he said.

(The memorandum circular is there. We don’t need to recalibrate because it is only an additional P5 to your total (fare). You don’t need to recalibrate because it is only P5 total of your fare. For example, your total fare is P100 so it’s now P105.)

Montealto, however, emphasized that despite the approval of the P5 increase in flag-down rates in ordinary taxis, many drivers and operators chose not to implement it.

Few taxi drivers get fare matrix

“Wala ningkuha ang mga taxi drivers, so ang atong dissemination sa mga pasahero, dili sila moplete og additional kung walay fare matrix nga gibutang sa conspicuous places. Para ra pod ni sa ordinary taxi ha. Premium taxis are walay apil. Kanang black taxi,” he said.

(The taxi drivers did not get it (the fare matrix), so our information dissemination to the passengers (is) for them not to pay the additional fare if there is no fare matrix placed in conspicuous places in the vehicle. This is only for ordinary taxi. Premium taxis are not included. Those black taxis.)

The number of taxi units that secured the adjusted fare matrix has yet to reach a hundred.

Reasons for not getting fare matrix

“Ang ilang reasons, ako mang gipang-interview, ang reasons ani kay mahimo lang lalis nila sa mga pasahero. Kay kinahanglan man ibutang nila sa dashboard og additional P5, dayon di pod na sila makabutang og additional P5 kung wala silay fare matrix guide nga gi attach,” he said.

(Their reasons, because I interviewed them, their reason is this will become a disagreement with them and the passenger. Because they need to put on the dashboard the additional P5 sign, then they could not put the additional P5 if there is no fare matrix guide attached to it.)

“Ang ikaduha nga rason nila is mas advantageous sa ilaha nga di na lang mukuha tungod kay ang mga pasahero mas dako pa man og i-tip musakay. Labaw pa sa P5,” he added.

(The second reason is it is advantageous to them not to put the sign up and they don’t need to get a fare matrix because the passenger will give them a bigger tip. It is even more than P5.)

LTFRB 7 said 6,500 registered taxi units are currently plying in Central Visayas.

