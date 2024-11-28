2 men accused of gunning down tricycle driver in Alcantara

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A 43-year-old tricycle driver died after a riding in tandem shot in Brgy. Candabong, Alcantara town, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at around 10:00 a.m.

The victim was identified as Jojo Bisaro Madanlo, a resident of Brgy. Candabong of the said town.

Meanwhile, the suspects were identified as Edmundo Arances, 40, a married resident of Brgy. Candabong, Alcantara, Cebu, and Antonio Pocong Sael, 47, a married resident of Brgy. Tuble, Moalboal town.

Based on the investigation of Alcantara Police Station, the victim was driving his motorcycle going to a repair shop in Brgy. Polo, Alcantara.

However, upon reaching the said place, the suspects suddenly appeared, riding a motorcycle and waylaid the victim.

One of the suspects pulled an unknown caliber of firearm and shot the victim several times hitting the victim’s back.

The suspects immediately fled away after the incident.

The victim was rushed to Badian District Hospital, however, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Currently, the police are still determining the motive of the crime and are now conducting a hot pursuit operation against the suspects./ mme

