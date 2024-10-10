Cebu, 3 PH spots are in Asia’s top islands 2024 list
The survey results from over 575,000 votes cast by the luxury travel magazine’s readers were published on CNT’s website last Oct. 1.
Boracay ranked third with a score of 91.94, placing it ninth globally. Palawan, Cebu & the Visayan Islands and Siargao followed, securing sixth, eighth and tenth places, respectively.
The full list of Asia’s top 10 islands as shown in the awards is as follows:
–Koh Samui, Thailand 93.54
–Langkawi, Malaysia 92.14
–Boracay, Philippines 91.94
–Sri Lanka, 91.28
–Phú Quốc, Vietnam 91.01
–Palawan, Philippines 90.68
–Phuket, Thailand 90.44
–Cebu & Visayan Islands, Philippines 90.29
–Bali, Indonesia 90.15
–Siargao, Philippines 89.2
In a statement on Wednesday, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco expressed her appreciation to international visitors, noting that their patronage has played a crucial role in positioning the Philippines as a premier island destination in Asia.
“These accolades reflect not only the unparalleled beauty of our islands but also the rich, diverse experiences they offer, from our confluence of cultural influences to our world-class culinary heritage,” she added.
Frasco urged travelers to practice responsible tourism to help preserve the beauty and integrity of these destinations.
“We invite all travelers to join us in safeguarding these islands through responsible tourism practices, from reducing waste to respecting our ecosystems. By doing so, we can ensure that these pristine destinations remain protected for future generations to enjoy,” she said. |Joyce Ann Rocamora of PNA
