Pia Cayetano urges Cebu councilors to prioritize healthcare

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Senator Pia Cayetano is urging councilors in Cebu to prioritize healthcare efforts and the promotion of a healthier lifestyle for every individual in order to push the agenda of prevention rather than treatment.

Cayetano delivered this message during her speech at the Philippine Councilors League (PCL) Cebu year-end assembly in Cebu City, which she attended on Thursday, November 28.

Cayetano addressed the councilors in attendance and gave a reminder on their responsibility, as public servants, to properly assist individuals in need of medical assistance.

“I want the councilors to know because sila yung front line na pinupuntahan ng mga constituents, asking na may sakit, anong gagawin. That’s why I was trying to explain,” she stated.

Cayetano assured that the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) now has sufficient funds to cater to the public’s hospital needs. This budget, however, has to be managed properly in order for it to reach the constituents.

“My point is, from 20 years ago, gamay lang ang pondo sa PhilHealth, pero karun, there is enough. But PhilHealth has to manage the funds properly para makaabot sa mga tao. It shouldn’t be our goal na tayo ang maghatag ng pondo, bakit doktor ba tayo? Naa ba councilor dito na doktor? Naa? Anyway, sometimes meron. So kung doktor ka, okay. But we are not doctors. We are public servants,” she stated.

Cayetano also said that addressing concerns on vapes and e-cigarettes, must be part of their efforts to reduce health risks especially within the youth sector.

The senator further discussed on public health through the Sin Tax Reform Act of 2012, a law she helped pass which mandates the increase of taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and e-cigarettes.

The Sin Tax law is designed to decrease alcohol consumption and smoking, especially among the younger generation, explained Cayetano.

Aside from the government’s healthcare programs, the senator highlighted that ensuring health and long-term wellness for the community must first start with every individual.

She said that every person has a personal responsibility to take good care of their own health to prevent any problems from rising later on in their life.

“And I also want the councilors to relay to their constituents na the first step though starts with each one of us, ang atong responsibility on our own for our own health. And that’s awareness of what does it take to be healthy. You have to exercise, you have to eat properly,” stated Cayetano.

She emphasized that the goal of a healthier society can be achieved with an accessible healthcare system and the support of responsible citizens.

“So I am explaining that people have to be aware so they can take care of their own bodies and then at the same time, also rely on government support. So it’s like a partnership,” she added.

