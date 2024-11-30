Marcos: Impeach rap waste of time, VP Duterte ‘unimportant’

MANILA, Philippines — Congressional allies were told by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. not to waste their time impeaching Vice President Sara Duterte.

Mr. Marcos told his allies that VP Duterte was “unimportant” and the move would just bog down Congress and won’t benefit a single Filipino.

Marcos confirmed to reporters during a visit to Lucena City on Friday that he did send a text message asking an ally not to proceed with any plan to impeach the second highest official of the land.

“It was actually, a private communication, but since it was leaked, yes. Because that’s really my opinion,” he said. “This is not important. This does not make any difference to even one single Filipino life. So, why waste time on this?”

READ MORE:

Marcos says he ordered impeachment moves vs VP Sara Duterte stopped

VP Sara Duterte amid political heat: ‘We will not break’

Raymond Garcia: ‘I won’t let any national concerns affect Cebu City’

‘Sara is unimportant’

A screenshot of the message—which did not show its recipient—made the rounds on social media on Thursday.

The text message read: “In the larger scheme of things, Sara is unimportant. So please do not file impeachment complaints. It will only distract us from the real work of governance which is to improve the lot of all Filipinos.”

The text message came days after Duterte burst into rants and invective-ridden tirades against the Marcos administration early last Saturday as she stopped her chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, from being transferred to the Correctional Institution for Women from her detention cell at the House where she was held on a contempt citation.

It was during her tirades that she disclosed that she had arranged for the assassination of Mr. Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez, the President’s cousin, if an alleged plot to kill her succeeded.

Estrada backs call

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada supported the President’s call, saying that the country was already facing problems that “need to be addressed not only by the two highest officials, but also by us, lawmakers.”

“Impeachment is a political process, not a judicial one,” said Estrada, whose father, former President Joseph Estrada, was impeached in 2000 over corruption allegations and was forced to step down as he was being tried in the Senate.

He said impeachment would “sow divisiveness” and distract lawmakers from pressing problems that they must address.

Under the Constitution, it is the House that decides on whether an impeachable official, which includes the President and the Vice President, should be impeached. It is the Senate, however, that holds the impeachment trial to determine whether the official should be removed from office.

Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales, Deputy Speaker and Quezon Rep. David Suarez, and Majority Leader and Zamboanga Rep. Manuel Dalipe said in a joint statement on Friday that impeachment was “not on our agenda.”

However, the House “has a constitutional duty to act on impeachment complaints filed by ordinary citizens against impeachable officials,” they said.

The three House leaders said that if an impeachment complaint were properly filed, the House was “obligated to deliberate on it fairly and transparently” to ensure that the proceedings adhered to “the highest standards of justice.”

Numbers game

“Let us work together to ensure that governance remains focused on what truly matters—delivering results and improving the lives of our people—while fulfilling all constitutional mandates with integrity and impartiality,” they said.

Zambales Rep. Jay Khonghun said individual lawmakers had the right to file or support any impeachment complaint.

“But to say we have advice or orders from the leadership of the House, this has absolutely not been discussed and the Speaker has not said anything,” he said. “Nevertheless, (if a complaint comes), it would be treated as normal.”

Khonghun pointed to a crucial element in the process—whether the complaint “has the numbers”—referring to how many of the 300 House members would vote to support it.

“We will cross the bridge when we get there,” he said.

Under the Constitution, after an impeachment complaint is deemed to have passed the required form and substance by the justice committee, it would be presented to all House members. Two-thirds of the House is required to impeach an official before trial in the Senate.

Mr. Marcos does not see any merit in any impeachment complaint, saying it would “tie down” both the House and the Senate.

‘And for what?’

“It will just take up all our time, and for what? For nothing, for nothing. None of this will help improve a single Filipino life. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a storm in a teacup,” Mr. Marcos told reporters.

Earlier this week, however, the President said that he would fight the slay plot against him, his wife and the Speaker.

Malacañang called Duterte’s statement an “active threat.” The Presidential Security Command heightened security measures for Mr. Marcos and his family.

The National Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that they would investigate Duterte’s “utterances.” (See related story on Page A2)

The DOJ said Duterte may be liable for grave threats, sedition, conspiracy in plotting a murder, and disbarment.

Fractures in the alliance between Marcos and Duterte began to appear last year after the pro-Marcos House of Representatives moved to eliminate the confidential funds for the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and Department of Education (DepEd) which she headed.

Fund scrutiny

The break was formalized when Duterte resigned as education secretary in June as several House committee opened inquiries into overseas gaming and the drug war, controversial programs during the previous administration of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Her alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds of the OVP and DepEd also came under intense scrutiny.

During her rant on Saturday, the Vice President called Marcos, his wife, and Romualdez liars and thieves for their alleged abuse of power. She said that the first lady ordered the controversial payoff of DepEd officials.

Asked if he has “reached the point of no return” in his rift with Duterte, Mr. Marcos told reporters: “Never say never.”

Separation of powers

The President’s call against impeachment was rejected by the minority Makabayan bloc in the House, saying that it was a clear violation of the separation of powers between two coequal branches of government.

The bloc composed of ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel, and Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas condemned the President’s “brazen attempt to influence Congress” and “undue executive interference” in legislative affairs.

“Such a move shows a weak leadership. In the presence of corruption, death threats, and blatant disrespect of the House of Representatives, this is how the president behaves and stand?” the group said.

Ready to file

The Makabayan lawmakers said they were ready to file their own articles of impeachment “because this is what the situation and what the public is clamoring for.”

They said Duterte must be held accountable for the alleged irregularities in her use of the confidential funds of the OVP and DepEd. “This is a discussion of transparency and accountability and is not hinged on a request.”

“We call on our fellow lawmakers to uphold Congress’ constitutional duty to serve as a check and balance against potential abuses and corruption in government,” they added. “The Filipino people deserve accountability and transparency from all public officials, regardless of their position or political connections. No one should be above the law.”—WITH REPORTS FROM MARLON RAMOS AND INQUIRER RESEARCH INQ

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP