What to consider when buying Christmas gifts?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Many of those whose love language is gift-giving, Christmas is the season they get excited about.

For this season, CDN Digital has listed some tips from an expert that might help you and guide you when purchasing items for your loved ones.

(This is the second of the two parts. READ: HOLIDAY SEASON: How to celebrate Christmas on a budget?)

Tips in giving gifts

DTI Cebu Consumer Protection Division chief Ines Cajegas said that in giving gifts, let’s all remember that it’s not what we give that matters.

It’s what you put your heart and soul to the gift that you’re giving.

Functionality

It is important to think about the functionality of the product or usefulness of the product that you’ll be giving.

Consider the receiver’s need

It is also better if you consider the needs of the person whom you’re giving the gift.

Cajegas said, for example, there are people who would appreciate anything that pertains to food.

“So you can give chocolates for 14-ages and children. You can choose chocolates to give,” she said.

Meanwhile, those who are older, you can choose items that are useful for their daily activities like towels and socks.

READ: Reflecting on the magic of Christmas

“And you can find it bundled. In most supermarkets that are on sale now, they’re bundled. Or if you want to choose sentimental gifts, like a perfume that is not too expensive,” she added.

Where to buy?

In buying the items, you can also consider where you want to buy it. You can choose to get it from online platforms or from the physical stores.

Depending on your budget, you can check where you can buy since there are items that are lesser in price online.

Still don’t have an idea?

If you are still in a dilemma on what to buy, you might consider buying a gift card or gift vouchers, Cajegas suggested.

These gift cards/vouchers can be purchased from the big supermarkets or big establishments in Cebu.

So that from that amount of money, they can buy what they want.

There are gift certificates worth P500 or P1,000. Your gift receiver would be able to choose the product that they would like to buy out of your gift check or your gift voucher.

Regardless of what you give to your family, friends, and significant others, remember that it is the thought that matters. Not everyone gets to receive gifts during Christmas.

You can always show your love and appreciation without extravagant spending without breaking the bank. And do not forget to tell them how much you love them.

Merry Christmas, Ka-Siloy! /clorenciana