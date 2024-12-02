No info about credible threat vs VP Sara Duterte’s life – PNP

MANILA, Philippines — No ‘credible’ threat has been received by the Philippine National Police (PNP) against the life of Vice President Sara Durterte.

This information comes after the vice president recently revealed that she tasked someone to “kill” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, if she would get assassinated.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo made the statement on Monday after she was asked if there were no credible threats against Duterte’s life.

“Sa ngayon po, ang PNP, walang information as to the credible threat against the vice president,” Fajardo said in an interview over Radyo 630.

(Currently, the PNP has no information on whether there are credible threats against the vice president.)

“[Y]an yung sinasabi na di natin alam at wala po tayong kopya nung sinasabi niyang documented threat,” the PNP spokesperson noted.

(This is what is being said that we are unaware of and do not have a copy of what she was saying—a documented threat.)

“But just the same. Since sya po ay ating bise presidente, tinatanggap po natin na ang threat ay inherent sa kanyang position, and we are ready to provide security to her and any other government officials if requested,” she explained.

(But just the same, since she is the vice president, we are accepting that threats are inherent in her position and we are ready to provide security to her and any other government officials if requested.)

Alleged threat on life

In an online press conference last November 23, Duterte revealed the alleged threat against her life.

She also said she asked someone to kill Marcos, his wife, and the House Speaker in case she ended up dead.

Duterte, along with the head of her security group, Col. Raymund Lachica, is currently facing charges of direct assault, disobedience to the persons in authority, and grave coercion before the Department of Justice.

Quezon City Police District Medical and Dental Unit chief Lt. Col. Jason Villamor stood as the complainant.

His complaints stemmed from an incident during the transfer of Office of the Vice President (OVP) chief of staff Zuleika Lopez from the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) to the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City on November 23.

Lopez was rushed to VMMC for health issues due to a panic attack.

Vide evidence

PNP disclosed that video evidence showed Lachica physically assaulting Villamor during the transfer.

Prior to this, Lopez was detained at the House premises after the committee on good government and public accountability cited her for contempt last November 20.

She was penalized by lawmakers for allegedly committing undue interference in the panel’s hearing.

The committee is investigating the alleged misuse of the OVP and the Department of Education’s confidential fund under Duterte’s watch.

Over the weekend, the panel ordered the release of Lopez after her 10-day detention period.

