Mandaue Christmas village unveiled

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Government has officially launched its Christmas Village on Monday evening, December 2, 2024.

The centerpiece of the Christmas Village is a towering 15-meter Christmas tree designed with an interior and exterior resembling a festive house.

The giant Christmas tree was adorned miniature figures of Santa Claus, small Christmas trees, a glowing star, and vibrant lights.

Spectators gathered at the City Hall grounds to witness the lighting of the Christmas Village in Mandaue City.

Symbol of new beginnings

In his message, Mayor Glenn Bercede expressed hopes for peace, unity, and love during the holiday season. He encouraged the public to view the decorations as a symbol of new beginnings.

Meanwhile, former Mayor Jonas Cortes wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, urging people to be grateful for their blessings, forgive, and show understanding.

Former City Treasurer Atty. Regal Oliva also attended the event and wished for the Christmas spirit to fill every home and for love to guide the season.

The city allocated P3.8 million for the Christmas Village, with some materials from previous decorations being reused. The project began in late July.

The Christmas display will remain open to the public until January, before the start of the Sinulog Festival.

