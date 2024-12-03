Cebu City Mayor Garcia invites President Marcos to Sinulog 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has officially extended an invitation to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to attend the Sinulog Festival 2025.

Garcia announced the invitation during a press conference on December 2, 2024, stating that only the President would be allowed to speak at the event.

He added that incumbent and reelectionist senators would be acknowledged but not given speaking roles, to prevent the grand festival from being used as a platform for political campaigning.

“Dako kaayo nag garbo ug honor nato nga no less than the President muanhi.. Just let the President speak, and the incumbent and reelectionist senators will be acknowledged,” Garcia said.

(It’s a big honor that no less than the president will come.)

This comes as the midterm elections loom in May 2025, with many senatorial aspirants expected to seek visibility at the high-profile festival. Garcia said they would work closely with the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) to ensure the event remains apolitical.

The Sinulog Festival 2025 is expected to be the largest and most extravagant in Cebu’s history, with collaboration between Cebu City and Cebu Province.

As of October, 17 contingents have confirmed their participation, representing 80 percent of the 21 total participants from the 2023 edition.

Garcia also anticipates a turnout of around 3 million attendees, as the festival returns to its traditional venue, the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

He also announced increases in subsidies and prizes for participating contingents. For the first time, registration fees for the puppeteers and higantes categories will be waived to promote local art and artists.

Winners in these categories will receive P100,000 for first place, P75,000 for second, and P50,000 for third. Subsidies for dance contingents will also rise, with out-of-town groups receiving P1.5 million, up from P800,000.

Cebu City and Cebu Province contingents will get P1 million each, an increase from the previous P800,000.

Government agencies joining the float competition will be exempt from registration fees to highlight the participation of local government units.

