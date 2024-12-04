CEBU CITY, Philippines— Is cheating something we should talk about?

How hard can it be to share that you have been cheated on?

For one who has already experienced this painful thing, it may not be easy to share that you have been cheated on.

The agony of telling people that the person who you trusted the most has been going behind your back is heart wrenching.

But for some, they find strength in sharing their experiences so that others can also overcome the feeling of being cheated on.

Here are five reasons why one should talk about cheating:

1. Bottling it up makes it heavier

Let’s be real, keeping all that drama locked inside is like shaking a soda can and waiting for it to explode. Talking about it helps you let it out before it gets messy. Think of it as emotional decluttering like how Marie Kondo declutters her home. Talk about it to people you trust, not just to anyone. Always remember to talk about what can be talked about, don’t let emotions get to you too, leave some information to yourself.

2. No more playing detective

Cheating leaves you with a million “whys” and “what-ifs.” Why not get the answers straight from the source? Talking it out is like finally getting to the last episode of that binge-worthy series it gives you the closure you’ve been dying for. Talking about the tingling sensations you’ve been having can help you be more rational and just ASK.

3. Spotting red flags easier– the next time

Talking about cheating is like reading Yelp reviews. Next time, you’ll know which “relationships” to avoid. Whether it’s the sneaky text habits or too many “work dinners,” sharing your story might help someone else dodge the bullet. It helps you see things in different perspectives.

4. Gossip is the universal healer

Okay, maybe not gossip-gossip. But sharing your story in a safe space? Therapeutic AND relatable. It’s like those group therapy scenes in movies—“Oh, you’ve been there too? SAME!” Suddenly, you’re not alone. You see yourself in a sea of people who experienced what it is like have been cheated on and some of them even had it worse than you.

5. You can laugh about it someday

Heartbreak is no joke at first, but trust me, years down the line, you might look back and laugh (or at least roll your eyes). Talking about it now is step one in turning your tragic tale into a punchline-worthy story for brunch with the squad. May it be the texts “Sorry, I was already asleep” you’ve been believing for so long only to find out he was out with the girl, makes you cringe and laugh! Ugh, been there, done that.

Cheating sucks, but silence sucks more. Share your truth—you might heal, learn, and even inspire someone to avoid their own “bad romance” moment.