‘Master diver’ found dead in shores of Alegria, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The body of a former “master diver” was discovered in Brgy. Madridejos in Alegria town, southwestern Cebu on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

The body was found floating along the shores in Sitio Anongan in barangay Madridejos.

In a brief interview with radio station dyHP, the victim’s mother, Susana Diaz, identified the victim as her son Paul Winson Diaz, 32.

He is married but separated from his wife.

Susana said Paul was a “master diver” in the tourist island of Boracay so it came to a shock to her that he died at sea.

Susana said her son informed her at around 6 a.m. that he was going to the beach to swim.

Susana narrated that Paul was then seen by his younger brother early in the morning already floating head down along the shores of the beach.

Police have yet to give the cause of death but Susana suspected her son drowned probably because he suffered from cramps while he was swimming.

