Rama vs. Garcia tug-of-war risks Cebu City’s welfare – Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A third party might find an opportunity amid political strife.

The ongoing power struggle between dismissed Mayor Michael Rama and Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia may present an unexpected advantage to another mayoral aspirant, Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival Sr.

While some view the rivalry as a boon for Archival’s political aspirations, the councilor downplayed the notion and pointed out that the true advantage lies with those currently in power.

He noted that access to government resources could be used to sway public favor.

“Maybe [it’s an advantage]. People are saying it’s an advantage, but kung imo tan-awon, ang maka-advantage gyud ani kay ang kinsay naa sa puder because they will be using all the resources sa government, ilang magamit to lure,” he said in an interview.

(But if you look at it, the one who holds an advantage is those in power because they will be using all the resources of the government, they can use it to lure.)

Archival also shared a Cebuano adage that means there is a need for discernment, “Akong ihangyo nga ‘itukma ang paon, iluwa ang taga’.” (I appeal to ‘Match the bait, spit out the hook.’)

Archival is the standard-bearer of Bando Osmeña – Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK). He is set to go against Michael Rama of Barug-Bag Ong Sugbo, Raymond Alvin Garcia of Kusug-Panaghiusa, and Yogi Ruiz of Partido Cebuano.

In an interview, Archival criticized the recent political spectacle involving Rama and Garcia, particularly the December 2 flag-raising ceremony, where both appeared as Cebu City’s mayors.

He described the incident as “unfortunate” and disheartening for Cebuanos.

“It’s very unfortunate kay instead nga magfocus ta’s kaayohan sa tanan, nigawas nuon nga naa tay mga aspeto nga usag-usa,” he said.

(It’s very unfortunate because instead of focusing on what benefits everyone, it turns out there are aspects where we are divided.)

Archival further said that the council was concerned about how the political tug-of-war detracts from addressing pressing city issues, such as flooding and public welfare.

“Si Mike naa siyay gihugtan nga punto, but I cannot speak in their behalf. Pero naguol ko sa state sa ato syudad. Karon daghan problema…” he said.

(Mike has a point but I cannot speak in their behalf. But I am worried about the state of our city. We have a lot of problems.)

