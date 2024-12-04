Cebu City Olympics set for December 13-18

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 32nd Cebu City Olympics is set to take center stage from December 13 to 18, showcasing the city’s top young athletes across various venues.

This much-anticipated annual event will primarily take place at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), pending final approval for the use of its track and field facilities.

The CCSC’s rubberized track oval, closed since November 13 due to ongoing repairs, remains a focal point of concern. DepEd Division Sports Coordinator Francis Ramirez expressed optimism that Cebu City Hall will grant approval for the oval’s use.

If approved, this will be the first major multi-sporting event hosted at the CCSC since the Palarong Pambansa.

The Cebu City Olympics will feature over 10,000 athletes from elementary and high school divisions, competing in more than 34 different sports.

The event serves as a crucial platform for aspiring athletes, with champions earning the chance to represent the Cebu City Niños at the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet in Bayawan City in 2025.

The Cebu City Olympics has long been a vital stepping stone for Cebuano athletes, many of whom have gone on to excel in the CVIRAA and beyond.

