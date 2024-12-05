CESAFI FINALS: UV dominates UC to take Game 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers overpowered the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 66-45, in Game 1 of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Best-of-Three Finals on Thursday, December 5, at the Cebu Coliseum.

AJ Sacayan spearheaded UV’s attack with 18 points, six rebounds, and two blocks, while Raul Gentallan contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, despite suffering a scary fall in the final period. Zylle Cabellon also made a significant impact with 10 points.

UV controlled the game, building a lead that ballooned to 23 points, 66-43, behind their hot shooting beyond the arc in the final quarter.

Luther Leonard was the lone bright spot for UC, recording a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

The Green Lancers set the tone early, capitalizing on UC’s foul trouble with Charles Libatog and Steve Ursal, ending the first quarter with a commanding 25-15 lead.

UC showed resilience in the second quarter, launching a 16-5 run that shifted the momentum and gave them a narrow 31-30 advantage at halftime.

The second half was a tightly contested battle, with both teams exchanging leads. UC held a slim 35-34 advantage early in the third, but UV responded with a decisive 19-4 scoring surge led by Cabellon, Gentallan, and Sacayan, reclaiming a 14-point lead, 49-35, while capitalizing on UC’s unforced errors.

In the final period, a triple from Kent Ivo Salarda extended UV’s lead to 17, 52-35. Although UC’s Danie Boy Lapiz and Sordilla hit back-to-back three-pointers to cut the deficit to 11, 41-52, the Webmasters struggled with turnovers down the stretch.

Back-to-back triples from Gentallan and Sacayan extinguished UC’s comeback hopes, restoring UV’s 17-point cushion, 58-41. Sacayan’s final triple sealed the deal, pushing the lead to 22, 63-41, as time wound down.

UV will look to close out the series in Game 2 on Saturday, December 7, at the same venue.

