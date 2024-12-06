menu
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, December 6

By: December 06, 2024

This is the Daily Gospel for today, December 6, 2024, which is the Friday of the first week of Advent.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 9, 27-31.

As Jesus passed by, two blind men followed him, crying out, “Son of David, have pity on us!”

When he entered the house, the blind men approached him and Jesus said to them, “Do you believe that I can do this?” 

“Yes, Lord,” they said to him.

Then he touched their eyes and said, “Let it be done for you according to your faith.”

And their eyes were opened. Jesus warned them sternly, “See that no one knows about this.”

But they went out and spread word of him through all that land.

Source: Dailygospel.org

