Gary Cortes: Our players have bigger hearts than UC

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are on the brink of their 16th title in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Men’s Basketball Tournament after their lopsided win against their rivals, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on Thursday night in Game 1 of their Best-of-Three Finals series, at the Cebu Coliseum.

For head coach Gary Cortes, he’s one-game away from winning his sixth Cesafi title and second three-peat with the Green Lancers, as he hopes to cement his place in the annals of UV’s basketball dynasty.

UV’s smothering defense was the backbone of their commanding 21-point win, 66-45, stifling a UC squad that had been unbeaten throughout the previous rounds.

READ:

The Green Lancers forced the Webmasters into 21 turnovers, converting those into 25 points, while holding UC to a dismal 27% shooting (18-of-66) from the field.

Coach Gary Cortes credited his team’s defensive grit for the outcome.

“It’s the hard work to make good defense gyud nga ni-excel ang mga bata. Of course, as they say, kung maayo imong depensa, mo-sunod ra ang opensa,” said Cortes.

The Webmasters, known for their size and dominance in the paint, were held to their lowest scoring output of the season.

UV’s defensive schemes neutralized UC’s big men, forcing them into early foul trouble. Key frontcourt players Ray Charles Libatog, Luther Leonard, and Steven Ursal struggled to find their rhythm, a testament to UV’s choking defense and physicality.

“With regards sa game, mas dagko tuod and UC pero ang mga bata nako mas dagko ug kasing-kasing. Which is maoy nakapadaog namo,” said Gary Cortes.

Despite their struggles, UC managed to exploit their size advantage in certain stretches, matching UV’s 24 points in the paint. The Webmasters even led 31-28 at halftime, thanks to their ability to control the boards and capitalize on second-chance opportunities, and putting UV in some sort of a De Ja Vu similar to their 55-57 loss last October 31.

However, UV made key adjustments coming out of the break, holding UC to just 14 points in the entire second half. The Green Lancers’ bench was another decisive factor, outscoring UC’s reserves 47-19. This depth allowed UV to maintain their defensive intensity throughout the game, with fresh legs consistently pressuring UC’s ball handlers and disrupting passing lanes.

While the Game 1 victory was a statement win, Cortes remains cautious, knowing the Webmasters will adjust heading into Game 2.

“Of course, mohimo gyud na sila ug adjustments. Hopefully, we will do the same (adjustments),” said Gary Cortes, acknowledging the resilience of their rivals.

The Green Lancers will need to sustain their defensive edge to close out the series. UC, for their part, will aim to counter with adjustments that leverage their size and address their turnover woes.

Game 2 of the Best-of-Three Finals series tips off tomorrow at 6 PM, again at the Cebu Coliseum with UV standing on the cusp of history, and UC fighting to extend the series and keep their championship hopes alive that their rivals denied them for three straight seasons.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP