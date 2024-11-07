Cesafi: UC’s relentless pursuit to end UV’s reign

CEBU CITY, Philippines—University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters head coach Kern Sesante has his sights on the formidable University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, who have long been the bane between the Webmasters and the coveted Cesafi Men’s Basketball title.

In a matchup that lived up to the hype on October 31 at the Cebu Coliseum, UC sent shockwaves through the league by defeating the back-to-back champions, edging them out in a nail-biting 77-75 victory.

The game was more than a thrilling win; it was a statement. For Sesante, this wasn’t just another game but part of a carefully crafted blueprint to dismantle the system that has made UV so difficult to beat.

“From the beginning, we knew UV would be our greatest challenge,” Sesante told CDN Digital.

“Our preparations were geared toward them, even though I kept reminding the team not to take any opponent lightly.”

Despite UC’s impressive undefeated 5-0 start, Sesante has warned his players against complacency, reminding them that the season is far from over. Every game has its purpose, and every opponent must be respected.

“Every time we step on the court, our battle cry is the same: respect every team,” he explained.

“But our defensive strategies are always designed with UV in mind. We knew that limiting their shooters would be key, and we executed that plan to secure the win,” he said.

With only three games remaining in the elimination round, UC and UV seemed destined for a Final Four clash, and the prospect of a third consecutive finals face-off in December looms on the horizon.

But Sesante is cautious; he knows this victory might only serve to fuel UV’s hunger for revenge, and he isn’t taking anything for granted.

“We can’t predict what will happen in the finals,” he said, “but what I can promise UC fans is that our team will leave everything on the court in every game.”

Next up for UC’s is they play against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats at the Cebu Coliseum on November 14.

For now, UC holds the upper hand, but as any Cebuano basketball fan knows, in a rivalry like this, nothing is over until the final buzzer sounds.

Photo caption: UC’s head coach Kern Sesante. | Photo from Sugbuanong Kodaker

