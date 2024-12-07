Pay guidelines for Dec. 8 holiday issued

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded private sector employers to observe proper pay rules for Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, a special non-working holiday in celebration of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary.

Under the “no-work, no-pay” principle, employees who do not work on this day will not be entitled to payment unless company policies or a collective bargaining agreement provide otherwise.

Employees who will work are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours.

For overtime work, employers must pay an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate.

If the special day falls on an employee’s rest day, the employer must pay an additional 50 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours.

Overtime on a rest day will be compensated with an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate.

These rules follow the guidelines set by Republic Act 10966 that took effect in 2017, declaring the Feast of the Immaculate Conception as a special non-working holiday.

