USJ-R Baby Jaguars’ head coach reflects on officiating challenges

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars’ remarkable run in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament came to a heartbreaking end on Friday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Despite a spirited performance that almost led them to an upset over the defending champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, the Baby Jaguars were swept in the Best-of-Three finals series.

“They gave their best. I’m happy for that. As a whole, we gave our best,” said USJ-R’s head coach Julius Cadavis.

But while the Baby Jaguars earned respect for their impressive campaign, finishing as the top seed in the Final Four and giving the Magis Eagles a tough Game 2 battle, their defeat left a bitter taste—particularly Cadavis, who openly expressed frustrations about the officiating during the series-deciding game.

In a season that saw USJ-R make a strong case for their first CESAFI title since 2002, their performance in the Finals was nothing short of commendable.

However, the 55-66 loss in Game 2 left Cadavis questioning the officiating decisions that, in his view, impacted the flow of the game and denied his team a fair shot at victory.

OFFICIATING

His comments on the officiating were hard to ignore, particularly when considering the mounting fouls called against his players during crucial moments of the game.

While the CESAFI Finals usually brings in referees from Manila to ensure impartial officiating, the decisions made by the floor officials raised more than a few eyebrows, particularly in the high-pressure environment of the Finals.

Cadavis saw the lack of physicality in the game and the soft nature of the foul calls.

“Walay klaro ang officiating. Mura ug dili championship, humok kaayo ug mga tawag. Taga Manila sila, wala mi kaila ana nila,” Cadavis said.

(We were confused with the officiating. As if it weren’t a championship match. The calls were very soft. They were from Manila and we don’t know them.)

PHYSICAL GAME

Cadavis was frustrated by what he perceived as overly lenient calls that denied his team the opportunity to play a more physical game, which is often the trademark of championship basketball.

The statistics from Game 2 tell a compelling evidence. USJ-R’s main players—J Lord Pepito, JV Oringo, and Jan Francis Petilos—each fouled out during the game.

The Baby Jaguars ended up committing 27 fouls throughout the match, while 20 fouls for the Magis Eagles. It wasn’t just the Baby Jaguars who had foul trouble, it also includes SHS-AdC’s like Kent Basa (with four fouls) and Alden Cainglet (with three).

Despite the frustrations with the officiating, Cadavis and the Baby Jaguars showed tremendous grace in their defeat.

While the loss stung, particularly after such a promising season, Cadavis maintained a forward-looking mindset, knowing that the team would undergo a massive revamp next season.

“Mostly ani nila mga graduating na. So next season, the whole team will revamp. Gamay ra ang mahabilin,” Cadavis said.

(Most of them (players) are graduating. Next season, we will have to implement a revamp. We will only be having very few left.)

