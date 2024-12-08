Bong Go lauds approval of Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Senator Cristopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has lauded the approval of Republic Act No. 12076 or the “Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act,” which President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed it into law on Friday, December 6.

The law mandates the establishment of fully equipped evacuation centers nationwide to provide safe and temporary accommodation to disaster-affected residents.

“Meron na tayong itatayo na mga evacuation center para yung mga nasunogan, nabahaan, hindi na lang sa kung saang gym titira. Priority na pod ng DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) na magkaroon po ng evacuation center sa mga munisipyo at siyudad,” Go said.

READ: Sen. Bong Go emphasizes benefits of regional specialized medical centers law

(We will be building evacuation centers for the fire victims, those affected by flooding so that they will no longer be staying in gyms. It is also a priority of DPWH to build evacuation centers in every towns and cities.)

Go was a co-sponsor of the newly signed law.

READ: Senator Go: 19 super health centers to be built in CV

“Diri, sauna ga-bagyo man diri diba, wala tarong nga evacuation center luoy kaayong mga bata magkasakit,” he added.

(Before, we did not have evacuation centers for use during typhoons, thus the children end up getting sick.)

CASH ASSISTANCE

On Friday afternoon, Go visited the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex to attend the distribution of the P10,000 financial assistance to fire victims in the neighboring cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

A total of 1,477 beneficiaries received the cash assistance during the payout. The distribution of the cash aid was part of the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) of the National Housing Authority (NHA).

The cash assistance will be used to help fire-stricken families purchase housing materials.

Meanwhile, Go made a promise to continue to create laws that will uplift the lives of every Filipino.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP