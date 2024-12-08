Shining compassion illuminates Cebu Quincentennial Hotel’s Parol Street Lighting Ceremony

The magic of Christmas arrived early at Cebu Quincentennial Hotel on November 30th, 2024, as they unveiled their dazzling display of parols (star-shaped anterns) during a heartwarming Parol Street Lighting Ceremony.

The event sparkled with festive cheer, welcoming distinguished guests, including Duros Group Chairman Rafaelito Barino, President Fe Barino, Managing Director of Duros Hotels Adie Gallares, esteemed members of the Board of Directors, dedicated employees, and delighted guests.

A Ceremony Filled with Light, Hope, and Compassion

The evening commenced with a heartfelt welcome address by Duros Hotels Managing Director Adie Gallares. He expressed his sincere gratitude to the hotel’s esteemed management and hardworking staff, along with their valued corporate partners and guests, for their unwavering support.

Mr. Gallares emphasized Cebu Quincentennial Hotel’s core values as a faith-based establishment. He spoke passionately about their mission to be a beacon of light, igniting joy and compassion within the community. He also delved into the symbolism behind this year’s Parol Street Lighting Ceremony, encouraging everyone present to embrace the true spirit of Christmas and embody the values of hope and love.

“Let these lights inspire us to be bearers of hope and love in our own lives. May they remind us of the true spirit of Christmas, a time to uplift, connect, and share joy with one another,” he said.

Unique Lanterns Crafted with Inspiration

What made this ceremony truly special was the unique story behind the Cebu Quincentennial Hotel’s stunning parol display. Inspired by the Star of Bethlehem, which guided the Three Wise Men to the birthplace of Jesus, the lanterns symbolized hope and faith.

Staying true to its values, Cebu Quincentennial Hotel adorned its spaces with parols crafted by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Lapu-Lapu City. This heartfelt initiative allowed persons deprived of liberty to share their artistry, fostering a sense of purpose and offering us, outside those walls, a glimpse of their talents during this season of hope.

Cebu Quincentennial Hotel: A Commitment to Community Connection

Duros Group President Fe Barino added another layer of warmth to the evening by sharing her thoughts on the significance of the parol lighting ceremony. She spoke of its ability to connect the hotel with the wider community, particularly highlighting the importance of sharing the spirit of Christmas with those within the correctional unit. It was a reminder to see and feel a sense of connection with those facing challenges.

An Evening Filled with Festive Delights

Beyond the captivating display of twinkling lights and the heartwarming messages of hope, the guests were treated to a delightful evening of performance. The talented students of Babag National High School filled the air with lively music further adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Cebu Quincentennial Hotel: A Beacon of Faith-Based Hospitality

The Cebu Quincentennial Hotel’s dedication to being a faith-based establishment, while continuing to spread light, joy, and compassion, continues to shine brightly. This commitment extends far beyond the holiday season, creating a welcoming space steeped in history, comfort, and faith.

Whether seeking a relaxing vacation or a convenient location for business travel, Cebu Quincentennial Hotel offers an exceptional experience. Experience it for yourself!

For inquiries, reservations, and more information, visit the Cebu Quincentennial Cebu website at https://cebuquincentennialhotel.com/ or call them at (032) 520 4487.

