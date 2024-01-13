2023, DUROS Group’s Year of Comeback and Continuous Growth

As the new year commenced, Cebu-based firm DUROS Group unveiled its accomplishments from 2023 at One Tectona Hotel. The enterprise showcased how it rebounded from setbacks brought by the pandemic years. The event highlighted personal milestones of companies under its umbrella and was attended by employees from its various Cebu-based companies, as well as banking partners, media partners, and business associates.

By the grace of God, we not only weathered storms but also emerged stronger. We didn’t just achieve success but sustained growth against all challenges Rafaelito Barino Chairman of the Board

The 11th State of the DUROS Address began with a Holy Mass presided over by Auxiliary Bishop of the Archbishop of Cebu, Most Rev. Ruben Caballero Labajo. In his homily, he commended DUROS Group for not only focusing on its business interests and employees but also for assisting the needy.

Chairman of the Board, Rafaelito Barino, emphasized the company’s pandemic challenges and its remarkable comeback, especially its success in 2023. Rafaelito Barino stated, “Its achievements (DUROS Group) are a testament to our collective determination and dedication as a dynamic family enterprise, guided by the belief that we are only stewards of God’s blessings. By the grace of God, we not only weathered storms but also emerged stronger. We didn’t just achieve success but sustained growth against all challenges.” highlighting the enterprise’s standing through collective efforts and guided by their belief.

To conclude the memorable enterprise event, representatives from each company had the opportunity for a photo opportunity with the Board of Directors of DUROS Group.

