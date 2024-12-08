Romualdez on reports he suffered stroke: ‘Fake news’

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez dismissed as “fake news” the rumors that he suffered a stroke and was hospitalized.

Romualdez said the rumors may have come from “critics” of the House of Representatives’ ongoing investigations.

He also assured the public that he is healthy and able to deliver his duties as the leader of the House of Representatives.

“Let’s be careful, it was fake news. I was just here all day, shooting Christmas messages and stuff. Last night I didn’t stay up late and I slept well … I’m feeling very, very strong and very energetic, especially today,” he said in a Saturday interview, which was released to the media on Sunday.

“Maybe it came from detractors of the House, especially with what is happening in our hearings. Of course, there are critics. Apparently, that is also part of our job, but let’s just avoid spreading fake news,” he added.

The House quad committee is currently investigating former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, while the panel on good government and public accountability is probing the alleged misuse of funds for the Office of the Vice President and Department of Education under Vice President Sara Duterte’s watch.

Earlier, the Office of the Speaker denounced the rumors as a “calculated attempt to undermine public trust in the country’s leaders.”

“These allegations are completely untrue and are clearly designed to mislead the public and sow confusion,” said Atty. Lemuel Erwin Romero, head executive assistant of the Speaker’s office.

Romualdez urged the public to focus on the positivity of the holiday season instead of spreading disinformation.

