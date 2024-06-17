Romualdez: Marcos to seek P6.2-T budget for 2025

MANILA, Philippines — The administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to seek a spending bill amounting to P6.2 trillion for 2025, according to Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The administration has not submitted its spending plan, but Romualdez said the proposal would be P500 billion higher than this year’s P5.7 trillion national budget.

The 19th Congress is scheduled to start its third and last session on July 22 during the President’s third State of the Nation Address, and the Constitution requires that the budget be the primary task of both houses of Congress.

