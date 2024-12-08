Martin Romualdez camp refutes stroke rumors

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez did not suffer a stroke and was not confined in a hospital, his head executive assistant Lemuel Erwin Romero said on Saturday.

The clarification came amid rumors circulating online that the Speaker “had a heat stroke” and was brought to a hospital.

The claims were echoed in Dec. 6 videos by YouTube channels The General’s Viewpoint, Robin Sweet Showbiz, Showbiz Chika-doro, and Ako si Kabibig, which have amassed 251,944 views as of this writing.

“We strongly deny the false and malicious rumors being circulated online claiming that Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez suffered a stroke and is currently confined in a hospital,” Romero said.

“These allegations are completely untrue and are clearly designed to mislead the public and sow confusion,” he added in his statement to the press.

Romero underlined that Romualdez is “in excellent health and continues to perform his duties with dedication and focus.”

The executive assistant said that on the morning of Dec. 6, the Speaker was at Malacañang Palace for the signing of the Ligtas Pinoy Centers and the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Acts.

Romero added that Romualdez was then with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., along with other national and local government figures, at the year-end event of the League of Provinces of the Philippines.

“We urge everyone to rely only on verified and official sources of information and to reject disinformation that seeks to undermine trust in our leaders and institutions,” Romero stressed.

