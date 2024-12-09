Sinulog 2025: Final lineup of contingents to be released soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog Foundation Inc. and the Cebu City government are now finalizing the final list of competing contingents for Sinulog 2025 ritual showdown.

Earlier, Elmer “Jojo” Labella, SFI executive director, told CDN Digital that the deadline for the registration would be until December 13, an earlier date compared to the first schedule which was December 18 to 20.

“We moved it earlier to finalize arrangements on many areas like billeting, working out on assistance, logistical requirements,” Labella said in a text message to CDN Digital.

And on Monday, in a press conference at the City Hall, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that they had been busy in the registration process, since they had to determine the number of contingents, who in turn could receive the subsidy from the City Government.

“Para (So that) we will know how many contingents will have registered and we will ready start processing the early release of their subsidies, so they can use the subsidies when they begin their preparations as well as before sila mo (they will) perform,” Garcia said.

However, Garcia did not disclose yet the amount of the subsidy each contingent could receive.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 3, there are already 32 contingents that registered and 38 contingents showed interest in joining.

The SFI is set to release the ‘initial list’ of the contingents within this week, Labella told CDN.

The Sinulog 2025 ritual showdown will take place at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on January 19. For more updates, public are advised to check SFI’s Facebook page.

