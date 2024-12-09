Mandaue City lifts total e-bike ban

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Government has canceled the implementation of a total ban on electric bikes (e-bikes).

City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the Committee on Transportation, announced on Dec. 9 that the ban on e-bikes implemented by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) had been lifted.

Lumapas explained that the decision was made in consideration of e-bike drivers and passengers who rely on these vehicles. Instead of enforcing a total ban, he stated that the use of e-bikes would be regulated.

On Monday morning, a group of e-bike drivers whose vehicles had been impounded by TEAM visited the office of Mayor Glenn Bercede to seek reconsideration of the ban.

“Mao ra gyud ang amoang gisaligan, pangpangwarta namo. Bale three days gyud mi walay income. Naglisod gyud, naghuna-huna unsa amo buhaton aron lang gyud makapalit mi og pangkunsumo namo,” said John Lawrence Tayo, president of the e-bike association in Barangay Paknaan.

On Saturday, TEAM had impounded about 18 e-bikes from Barangay Paknaan. Following the meeting with the mayor, it was decided that the vehicles would be released without requiring the drivers to pay any penalties.

The total ban on e-bikes, initially announced on November 27, was intended to address ongoing safety and traffic concerns. TEAM noted that many e-bikes are unregistered and that their drivers lack proper licenses.

While acknowledging these safety concerns, Councilor Lumapas said he and Mayor Bercede chose to pursue regulation over an outright ban to safeguard the livelihoods of e-bike users.

“Ang mode of transportation man gud sauna, sikad man. Mas maayo nalang nga e-bike makatabang ba bisan og tiguwang na, naa gihapoy opportunity nga makapanginabuhian. Maayo nalang naa gihapon silay income,” Lumapas remarked.

He added that an ordinance would be proposed to the city council to establish policies and guidelines for e-bike operation, including provisions for potential registration and limits on the number of e-bikes allowed to operate in the city.

However, Lumapas clarified that e-bikes would still be prohibited on highways.

Before formalizing the proposal, meetings will be held with representatives from the Land Transportation Office, TEAM, and local e-bike groups to ensure comprehensive and fair regulations.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP