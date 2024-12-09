2 motorcycle accidents in Cebu City in 10 hours: 1 dead, 2 hurt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle rider is dead while another one is seriously injured in 2 separate road accidents in Cebu City in a span of over 10 hours — one happened in the late evening of December 8, and the other one in early morning of December 9.

At past 8 p.m. on Sunday, a motorcycle rider, who was heading downhill after meeting with a group of motorcycle riders at the top of the hill in Barangay Busay, lost control of his motorcycle, overshot the road, and crashed into a tree at the side of the road in Sitio Hoyohoy of the barangay.

The rider died due to the impact of the crash.

This was according to Barangay Busay Councilor Jun Lopez.

Lopez also identified the victim as Antonio Arigo of Nasipit, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City

Then over 10 hours later at past 6 a.m. of Monday, a 25-year-old rider was slightly injured while his 28-year-old brother, who was riding pillion or was his backrider, was seriously injured after their motorcycle collided with an SUV along Salvador Extension, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Police identified the victim as Regine Cañas, who was rushed by emergency responders to the hospital for treatment.

His younger brother, Janrey Cañas, who suffered some cuts and bruises, was only given first aid by emergency responders.

According to the initial investigation of the TEU policeman, the SUV made a left turn when the vehicles on the other lane stopped.

However, the motorcycle of the victims allegedly did not stop despite seeing other vehicles stop in front of him, and instead overtook on the right side.

The SUV proceeded to make a left turn not seeing the motorcycle, who the crashed on the right side of the front of the SUV.

The impact threw both the rider and the back rider from the motorcycle with the latter landing hard on the paved road and suffering severe injuries from his body.

Later, the slightly injured motorcycle rider, Janrey, and the driver of the SUV, Henry Casuga, 75, were brought to the office Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office at the South Road Properties.

Casuga, in an interview with CDN Digital, said he hoped that he and the victims would reach an amicable settlement.

He said that he was willing to shoulder hospital expenses of the victim, who was hospitalized and the damage to the motorcycle.

