E-bike ban to continue in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City continues to implement total ban on electric bikes within the city.

Hyll Retuya, OIC Department Head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) on Monday, Dec. 2, said that the ban on electric bikes in the city remains in effect.

Retuya said that they already discussed the matter with Mayor Glenn Bercede, explaining and presenting implications to him about the reason for the ban.

“Ban gihapon, naka-estorya nami ni Mayor unya akoang gipakita sa iyaha ang implications. I am after the general welfare dinhi sa Mandaue,” said Retuya.

(Than ban stays, we talked with the mayor already and I showed him the implications. I am after the general welfare here in Mandaue.)

Last Friday, Bercede mentioned that he would meet with TEAM to review the policy in order to balance public safety, convenience, and the interests of e-bike users.

This after the e-bike community in Barangay Paknaan expressed concerns for their livelihood and requested to permit them even just in interior portions of the barangay.

Why are e-bikes banned in Mandaue?

Retuya stated that the ban on e-bikes is essential to prevent the uncontrolled proliferation of e-bikes in the city, as seen in other urban areas.

He cited safety and traffic concerns as the primary reasons for the ban. They also consider the concerns of registered tricycles that are in barangay roads.

“Ban gihapon kay dili namo ma-allow nga mapareha sa ubang LGUs and makita man nga in fact modagan na gani sa highway, and kana dili namo ma-allow,” said Retuya.

(It’s still banned because we won’t allow that it will be like in other LGUs where we can see that they go to the highway. And that we won’t allow.)

“In fact, duna na tay gigather nga lain-lain nga complaint sa mga neighboring LGUs about e-bikes nga diriyot maaksidente o naaksidente,” he added.

(In fact we received complaints from neighboring LGus about e-bikes that get into accidents.)

RA 4136, Land Transportation and Traffic Code

Retuya stated that under RA 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, motorized vehicles, including e-bikes, are required to be registered if they are to be used on public roads, and their drivers must have a valid license.

Section 5 of RA 4136, states that “no motor vehicle shall be used or operated on or upon any public highway of the Philippines unless the same is properly registered for the current year in accordance with the provisions of this Act”.

“Motor Vehicle” is described as any vehicle propelled by any power other than muscular power using the public highways.

Similarly, Retuya said that the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), which encourages the use of e-vehicles and sustainable energy, outlines the same regulations.

The TEAM OIC Department Head said that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) also acknowledged that LGU has the total jurisdiction of its roads.

In October, LTO has temporarily suspended the registration of light electric vehicles (LEVs) like e-trikes, e-bikes, and e-scooters while finalizing roadworthiness regulations. This review follows the Department of Transportation’s directive for LTO to halt issuances that contradict the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA).

Based on TEAM’s data, there are currently at least 60 e-bikes operating in Barangays Paknaan and Opao, with 40 in Paknaan and 20 in Opao.

Retuya mentioned that a meeting will be held with the operatives this week to discuss the upcoming operations.

