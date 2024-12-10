Kanlaon area: Urgent evacuation of 87,000 residents underway

MANILA, Philippines – Following the explosive eruption of Mount Kanlaon Monday afternoon, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) announced that an urgent evacuation operation is underway for approximately 87,000 residents in the surrounding areas.

In line with this, Defense Secretary and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) chairperson Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has activated the Inter-agency Coordinating Cell (IACC) to coordinate response efforts, emphasizing the necessity for in-person duty from member agencies at the NDRRM Operations Center starting Dec. 10.

La Castellana

The gravity of the situation is particularly acute in La Castellana, where an estimated 46,900 individuals are within the 6-kilometer danger zone.

Authorities are focusing on Barangay Sag-ang due to prevailing westward wind directions, which pose additional risks from ashfall.

Transportation support is urgently needed for the evacuation of communities in Barangay Cabagnaan, as well as those in Himamaylan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Pontevedra, and Moises Padilla.

A staging area has been established in front of the La Castellana municipal hall, and schools with suspended classes will be utilized as evacuation centers.

Primary evacuation center

In preparation for the worst-case scenario, Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City has been designated as the primary evacuation center, with the capacity to accommodate up to 30,000 evacuees.

Water tanks will be prepositioned in evacuation centers to ensure an adequate supply.

The OCD is mobilizing resources, including the deployment of 2,100 face masks and 1,000 family hygiene kits to Bacolod City, alongside requests for a water filtration truck from the OCD Rapid Deployment Team.

Guimaras has also been affected by ashfall, and Bago City has recorded ashfall and sulfur odors in several barangays, prompting ongoing evacuation efforts.

The anticipated needs in Bago City include face masks and additional support for evacuees. No evacuation has been initiated in San Carlos City yet, while La Carlota City has experienced sulfur odors and minor ashfall.

In Negros Oriental province, 50 families have been evacuated to Española Memorial School, and ongoing forced evacuations are affecting around 1,800 families or 5,000 individuals across five barangays within a 6-km danger zone.

Task Force Kanlaon activated

The OCD has activated Task Force Kanlaon, chaired by Regional Director Raul Fernandez, to oversee operations across both Region 6 (Western Visayas) and Region 7 (Central Visayas).

Additional military resources from the 303rd and 302nd Infantry Divisions are being deployed to assist in the evacuation efforts.

Anticipated needs in the evacuation centers include face masks, food packs, and family packs.

Teodoro has also directed the Regional Director of OCD Western Visayas to assume command of the overall Task Force operations, to ensure comprehensive monitoring and assessment across the affected areas.

The IACC will oversee the situation from Bago City, with representatives from regional agencies tasked to support the integrated response plan.

Evacuation centers

Evacuation centers have been established in the following areas:

–Barangay Lag-asan, Bago City, Negros Occidental province;

–Brgy. Tabao, Sagay City, Negros Occidental:

–Brgy. Rizal, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental;

–Barrio Vista Alegre, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental;

–Brgy. Hilamonan, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental;

–Brgy. Sibucao, San Enrique, Negros Occidental:

–Brgy. Ill, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental;

–Brgy. Taculing, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental;

–Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental;

–Brgy. Cubay, La Carlota, Negros Occidental; and

–Sitio Canlayuhan, Brgy. Gil Montilla, Sipalay City, Negros Occidental.

As communities brace for further developments, the OCD is actively coordinating the provision of essential supplies, including face masks, food packs, and mobile kitchens to support evacuees.

The immediate focus remains on safeguarding the health and safety of those impacted by the volcanic activity.(PNA)

