Kanlaon eruption poses potential health risks – DOH

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday warned residents living near Mt. Kanlaon in Negros Island against respiratory illnesses and potential health risks that could affect persons following the ashfall.

The DOH said volcanic ash could irritate the respiratory tract, especially for individuals with pre-existing conditions, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Ash particles can cause redness, itching, and pain in the eyes and prolonged ash exposure may lead to skin rashes. Meanwhile, ashfall increases the risk of waterborne diseases.

“To those near Kanlaon volcano, and along the forecast path of winds: listen to advice from (the weather bureau) PAGASA and your local governments. Our immediate concerns are ashfall and potential lahar should the pyroclastic density currents encounter water,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

“If in an area affected by ashfall, stay indoors. Close all doors and windows. Use N95 masks if available. Any medical mask or even folded clothes may help if N95 masks are not on hand. Use eye protection like goggles. Do not use water that may have been contaminated by ash.”

Herbosa also advised those who would experience breathing or eye problems to immediately seek medical attention.

Hospitals and health facilities near Mt. Kanlaon were told to prioritize the admission of pregnant women in their third trimester, particularly those at risk of complications.

DOH regional offices were reminded to ensure an adequate supply of N95 masks, eye protection or goggles, water purification tablets or filters, medicines, hand sanitizers, and antiseptic wipes. (PNA)

