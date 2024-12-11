Camotes Airport terminal: Its construction begins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s second island-based airport is soon coming to actualization.

This after local officials here led the groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal of the Camotes Island Airport last Tuesday, December 10.

The groundbreaking ceremony signaled the start of civil works of the multi-million airport’s terminal.

READ MORE

Duke Frasco leads distribution of land titles in Camotes

Maritime police seize ‘undocumented’ live hogs from Camotes

In attendance were Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, House Deputy Speaker and Cebu 5th District Rep. Duke Frasco, Board Members Mike Villamor, Red Duterte, and Glenn Soco.

Also present were the mayors of Camotes group of islands — San Francisco Mayor Al Arquillano Jr.; Poro Mayor Gary Rama; Tudela Mayor Jojo Solante; and Pilar Mayor Manuel Santiago.

The airport will be situated at a 27-hectare property owned by the Cebu Provincial government, the Capitol’s media arm, Sugbo News, reported.

It is designed to accommodate private and passenger planes that have the capacity to carry up to 80 people.

The government has set aside P120 million for the terminal’s construction, which will be led by the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH).

In the meantime, negotiations continue for nearby lot owners to expand the airport and its runway, Capitol said.

The government has already secured P250 million for the construction of the runway alone, they added.

Upon completion, the Camotes Island Airport will be the second, island-based commercial airport in Cebu. The other is located in Bantayan.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP