Duke Frasco leads distribution of land titles in Camotes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After decades of uncertainty, 76 individuals in Camotes Islands are now proud owners of the lots that they occupy.

These individuals already possess land titles to prove their ownership of their respective properties.

Deputy Speaker Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco of the 5th District of Cebu led on November 22 the distribution of land titles in the San Francisco town.

READ: Frasco turns over P23M aid for indigent patients to private hospitals

These tiles were issued by the Cebu Province Registry of Deeds in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR-CENRO) and Frasco’s congressional office.

“At the heart of our efforts to help secure the issuance of these land titles is to bring justice to families who have long toiled on these lands. The people of Camotes deserve a life of opportunity and stability. That includes upholding their rights of ownership over their lands. Makahatag kini ug dugang nga mga opportunidad alang sa pag-angat sa kinabuhi sa mga taga Camotes ug sa ilang mga pamilya,” Frasco said after the distribution.

READ: Camotes Airport project gets P120M for terminal building – Frasco

Alienable and disposable

Shortly after he was elected to office, Frasco championed the cause for land ownership in Camotes that was earlier classified as timberland.

In 2019, he authored House Bill No. 4785, that was passed on 3rd and final reading by the House of Representatives in 2020, to declare dry lands in Poro, Pacijan, and Ponson in Camotes Islands as alienable and disposable lands.

“Sa dugay na nga panahon, ang mga lumulopyo sa Camotes wala nakatagamtam og igong kalamboan tungod kay dili mabaligya o matitulohan ang ilang mga yuta. Pinaagi niining balaodnon, aduna nay paglaum nga moangat ang ekonomiya sa Camotes,” Frasco had said when filed the bill.

In addition to the distribution of the land titles, Frasco also distributed P3.3 million worth of cash assistance to 904 habal-habal, tricycle, and trisikad drivers.

Moreover, 154 scholarship grants were handed to students in San Francisco town, which is consistent with his priority of providing opportunities for educational and social welfare advancement in Camotes and the entire 5th District of Cebu.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP