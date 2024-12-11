Siargao power crisis: State of calamity declared by Surigao del Norte

BUTUAN CITY – The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Surigao del Norte approved a resolution on Tuesday, declaring a state of calamity in Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands following a prolonged power outage that began on Dec. 1 due to a fault in the submarine cable supplying electricity from mainland Mindanao.

Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers welcomed the move, saying it would fast-track the release of emergency funds and enable critical support to affected towns and villages.

“The declaration will empower local authorities to implement necessary measures to address the economic and social challenges brought about by the prolonged power outage,” Barbers said.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council recommended the calamity declaration on Dec. 5. The provincial government pledged to prioritize the welfare of residents and restore normalcy swiftly.

Janis Medina Reginio, a spokesperson for the Surigao del Norte provincial government, said the first measure under the declaration is providing generator sets to all 134 barangays on the islands.

“We are also working with the Department of Trade and Industry to enforce a price freeze on basic commodities to ease the burden on affected residents,” she added.

Efforts to restore power are ongoing. The Siargao Electric Cooperative (SIARELCO) reported Tuesday that teams were inspecting a 1.9-kilometer section of the submarine cable to locate the fault. Modular generator sets are being transported to Siargao to temporarily supply electricity, including units from Lanao del Norte and Agusan del Norte Electric Cooperative, with a total capacity of 16 megawatts expected by Dec. 20.

The prolonged outage has disrupted daily life and strained resources, prompting urgent calls for action to mitigate the crisis. (PNA)

